US comedian Bill Cosby appeared in public for the first time on Wednesday after leaving prison, flanked by his legal team.

“What we saw today was justice, justice for all American,” his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told a press conference outside the actor’s house. “Mr Cosby’s conviction being overturned is for the world and all Americans.”

Mr Cosby stayed silent, smiling and nodding. The 83-year-old took to Twitter to thank his fans, supporters and friends, as well as the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which overturned his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

He served nearly three years in prison.