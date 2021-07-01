US comedian Bill Cosby was released from prison on Wednesday following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to overturn his 2018 conviction on three charges of aggravated indecent assault.

The 83-year-old former television star, who has long maintained his innocence in the case, spoke with a local radio station shortly after his release.

“This is not just a Black thing. This is for all the people who have been imprisoned wrongfully, regardless of race, colour or creed. Because I met them in there,” he told WDAS-FM Radio.

Mr Cosby served nearly three years in prison.