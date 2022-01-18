Bill De Blasio announces he will not run for NYC Mayor

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today (Tuesday) he will not run for governor.

He will instead devote himself to fighting inequality in New York.

De Blasio's decision to not enter the Democratic primary further strengthens Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign.

Despite leaving office in 2021, Mr De Blasion had been hinting for months that he intended to run in 2022 for governor.

In his announcement, de Blasio said: "I am going to devote every fibre of my being to fight inequality in the state of New York.

"We got a lot to do. Together."

