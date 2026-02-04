Bill Gates has said that he “regrets every minute” he ever spent with Jeffrey Epstein, in his first television interview since the latest batch of Justice Department files was released.

The disgraced financier once claimed in 2013 that the Microsoft founder had engaged in extramarital sex, according to an email released by the Department of Justice.

In another email chain, Epstein accused Gates of contracting a sexually transmitted infection from “Russian girls”. A spokesperson for Gates vehemently denied the allegations.

Speaking to Nine News Australia on Wednesday (4 February), the 79-year-old said he was “foolish” to spend time with the disgraced financier and apologised for their relationship.

He also stated that he never visited Epstein's island and “never met any women”.