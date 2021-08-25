White House press secretary Jen Psaki has excoriated Erik Prince , the billionaire US military contractor, for reports he is allegedly charging $6,500 per ticket for flights out of Afghanistan on a chartered plane.

“I don’t think any human being who has a heart and soul would support efforts to profit off of people’s agony and pain as they’re trying to depart a country and fearing for their lives,” Ms Psaki said at Wednesday’s White House press briefing.