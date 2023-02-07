Martin Lewis details water meter tip that could help you save on bills

Martin Lewis has detailed a handy tip that could help save money on water bills.

Speaking on his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert explained that those with “more or the same bedrooms than people” in their house can cut their bills by getting a water meter.

“Water bills are based on the rateable value - which is a proxy for the house value - so it would be a big bill,” Lewis explained using a graphic of a three-bedroom house with two people living in it.

“But we use less... so we’d likely save on a water meter.”

