Narrowboaters stage protest in Birmingham over funding cuts to canals

Narrowboat owners have gathered in the city of Birmingham to protest plans to cut funding for canals.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the Mailbox on one of the city's many canals at 12:00 BST on 13 August 2023.

The protest was organised by Fund Britain's Waterways, which is campaigning against the Conservative government's proposals to reduce the grant given to The Canal and River Trust (C&RT).

The trust is responsible for maintaining more than 2,000 miles of English and Welsh canals as well as other waterways.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has been approached for comment.