Police in Birmingham were told “I love you” by a drunk thief after they arrested him attempting to steal a Mercedes.

Anthony Bateman, 46, kicked in the door of an elderly women’s house before stealing the keys to her car.

The victim dialed 999 and police came rushing to her house, where they found Bateman failing to start the Mercedes.

As he’s arrested and pulled into the back of a police vehicle, he can be heard telling officers: “I love you two”.

Batemen has since been jailed for two years and five months.

