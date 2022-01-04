Mountains of uncollected rubbish has been piling up on the streets of Birmingham after refuse collection teams were hit by the spread of Omicron.

Bins across the city have been left overflowing with uncollected waste remaining after Christmas due to staff shortages caused by Covid-19.

Footage from Aston and Small Heath shows mounds of bin liners piled up outside homes, while more rubbish - including mattresses, sofas and Christmas trees - have been fly-tipped to add to the mess.

One resident called the uncollected trash an “eyesore” and likened the conditions to “living in a slum”.

