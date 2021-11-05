Three teenagers have been jailed after being found guilty of stabbing a man to death in a Birmingham park.

Danish Mansha, Rimsha Tariq and Daiyaan Arif, all aged 18, found someone online who they believed wanted to have violent sex with women and lured him to his death.

The victim, 29-year-old Sohail Ali, was lured to Summerfield Park by the promise of meeting a girl in December 2020.

He was stabbed seven times and shot after being ambushed by the trio.

Chilling CCTV footage shows two of the killers fist bumping after the crime.

