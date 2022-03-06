West Midlands Police used a thermal imaging camera to save two women after they got stuck in a swamp in Birmingham at night.

Footage released by the force shows the moment of the rescue, after the drone was used to locate the two 23-year-old women in the dark.

The pair were wading through a marshy area of Birmingham’s Sutton Park before an officer was guided to them by the thermal camera operator.

In a heartwarming moment, one of the women can be seen hugging the officer after he makes the rescue.

