Traffic police release bizarre footage of a man on an e-scooter as he tries to join the motorway and 70mph traffic. The incredible moment was captured by traffic cops on Friday, who then posted the clip on social media. Luckily for the rider, officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, were able to stop the man before he joined the busy lane. The e-scooter was seized by the police and a report filed. Privately-owned e-scooters cannot legally be used on a public road or pavement.