Blac Chyna accused of holding woman 'hostage' in hotel room after 'party'

Blac Chyna is at the centre of a police investigation after allegations a woman was “held hostage” in a hotel room after a "party".

The celeb was staying at the Sheraton Grand in Sacramento, California , and videographer Ron Knighton said he was invited up to her room with his female friend for drinks after the event.

Knighton claims they tried to leave after Chyna became agitated, but his friend was held in the room.

Video footage filmed by Ron captures the moment Chyna eventually releases his terrified friend after "20 minutes".