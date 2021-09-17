Images of a star being devoured by a black hole has allowed Arizona scientists to learn more about the astronomical phenomenon. Researchers say that capturing the black hole eating a star - known as a "tidal disruption event" - allows them to "observe what otherwise would be invisible".

"Not only that, by analysing the flare we were able to better understand this elusive category of black holes, which may well account for the majority of black holes in the centres of galaxies," said Ann Zabludoff, professor of astronomy at the University of Arizona.