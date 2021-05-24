People across the US joined marches over the weekend to mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death and call for sweeping changes to policing in the country.

“Justice for George Floyd!” protesters can be heard chanting in a video of a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Minneapolis. People hold up signs bearing the image of Floyd and other Black people slain by police.

Tuesday will mark one year since Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, sparking a worldwide racial justice movement. Chauvin, who is white, has since been convicted of murder and manslaughter.