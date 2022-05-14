A Blackpool resident has described to Sky News how he survives on a £5 food shop per week as the cost of living crisis continues to impact people in the UK.

James Scott told reporter Ashish Joshi that he made his weekly food budget stretch to two meals per day; porridge in the morning and two slices of bread with half a tin of beans or spaghetti hoops in the evening.

"I've never struggled like I have at the back end of last year," Scott said.

