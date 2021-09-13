U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies to the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Mr. Blinken will speak on the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw tens of thousands of people evacuated from the country in short order as it fell to the Taliban at an unexpected speed.

Critics on both sides of the political aisle have accused the administration of ‘giving up’ on the Afghan people and Americans working on the ground there, as well as Afghan translators and workers who helped the US in its two-decade mission.