Blinken clarifies US not seeking regime change in Russia after Biden's speech in Poland

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the White House does not have a strategy of regime change in Russia, during a visit to Jerusalem on Sunday.

Mr Blinken’s remarks offer clarification to an earlier speech by US President Joe Biden in which he seemed to suggest Vladimir Putin could not remain in power.

In a speech in Poland’s capital, the US president said: “For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power.”

He also said: “A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never crush a people’s love for liberty.”