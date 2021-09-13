Rep. Brian Mast accused the Biden administration of falsifying data and refused to let Secretary of State Antony Blinken respond during discussions over leaked transcripts between Ashraf Ghani and President Joe Biden.

In the transcript, which Mr Blinken and other officials have refused to verify, Mr Biden tells Mr Ghani that the perception of his government’s stability and strength must be maintained ‘whether true or not’.

Mr Mast continued to shout over the secretary: ‘It’s false, it’s a lie, you did not attempt to tamp down the intelligence on the Taliban’ - to which Blinken exclaimed with ‘absolutely not’.