US Secretary of State warns Russia of 'swift and severe consequences' if they invade Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for Russian de-escalation and withdrawal of troops from the border in a call with his Russian counterpart.

Mr Blinken emphasised during a call with Sergei Lavrov “further commitment to Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The Secretary of State requested urgent Russian de-escalation and the withdrawal of troops and equipment from Ukraine’s borders.

Mr Blinken emphasised further invasion of Ukraine will be met with “swift and severee consequences”.

The US was “committed to preventing a conflict that is in no one’s interest”, he later tweeted.

