Blinken meets Ukrainian refugees at Polish border

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on Saturday (5 March) as the war entered its 10th day and Russian forces continue to cause death and destruction to Kyiv.

Blinken was briefed by Polish border officials and met with Ukrainian refugees at the frontier post amid outpouring support for men women and families escaping the war and journeying to safety.

