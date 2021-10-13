Trapped passengers sit in dark on a Blue Line train after it derailed in Washington D.C yesterday, injuring one person.

The derailment happened just before 5 pm yesterday on a Blue Line train in the tunnel between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations.

Stranded passengers were filmed sitting in a pitch-black carriage as emergency services responded to the scene.

Arlington Fire and EMS said one person was taken from the scene to hospital in a "stable condition".

The service has since been suspended between Pentagon and Foggy Bottom with shuttle buses replacing the service.

