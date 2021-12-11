Watch live as Jeff Bezos launches six more civilians into space on Blue Origin rocket

Blue Origin is to launch another of its space tourism flights, with former NFL star turned Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan and the daughter of pioneering astronaut Alan Shepard on board.

The flight was supposed to take place on Thursday (9 December) but had to be delayed due to adverse weather conditions with everything else ready to go for the New Shepard flight into space.

Four space tourists will join Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley on the journey, with Jeff Bezos’ company not disclosing what they’re paying for the privilege.

