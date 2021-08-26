Watch live as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin NS-17 cargo mission launches into space

Blue Origin are planning to launch their New Shephard rocketship into space on Thursday, just weeks after its successful debut crewed spaceflight last month.

This time, the uncrewed mission - called NS-17 - aims to test technologies Nasa is using to develop a human landing system for future missions to the Moon.

Onboard the spacecraft will be 18 commercial payloads, including 11 Nasa-sponsored experiments.

Thousands of postcards written by children will also be transported into space by the New Shepard rocket, which is owned by Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos.