Blue Origin launched William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocketship on Wednesday.

The Hollywood actor, 90, became the oldest person ever to reach space during a flight that lasted around 10 minutes.

After reaching an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph, the capsule housing Shatner and the three other crewmembers fell back to Earth with a parachute.

Footage has captured the moment that the New Shepard NS-18 flight touched back down to Earth, creating a cloud of dust as it landed safely in the Texas desert.

