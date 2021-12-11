Jeff Bezos successfully launches six more civilians into space on Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin program has successfully launched six more civilians into space, onboard the New Shepard rocket ship.

NFL legend Michael Strahan, alongside Laura Shepard Churchley (eldest daughter of famed Nasa astronaut Alan Shepard), were part of the NS-19 mission with other crewmates.

This was the first time six civilian passengers have been launched into space together.

The rocket launched from Blue Origin’s private facility in Van Horn, Texas, and reached an altitude of more than 340,000 feet before returning to Earth safely a few minutes later.

Sign up to our newsletters here.