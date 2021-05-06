This is the moment a Jersey vessel smashed into a French boat off the coast of St Helier in an escalating dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights.

Footage then shows a man leaning out of the window and gesturing at the French boat.

A flotilla of around 60 French trawlers have descended on Jersey after threatening to blockade the port of St Helier and stop goods arriving or leaving.

The British government sent two Royal Navy vessels to the waters on Wednesday after French maritime minister Annick Girardin threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Jersey if fishing restrictions were not lifted.