Watch live as Congress pays tribute to late Senate leader Bob Dole

US President Joe Biden will pay tribute to the late Bob Dole alongside other congressional leaders on Thursday.

The war hero and former Senate Republican leader, who died on Sunday, will lie in state in the US Capitol building.

Following his passing, Mr Biden described Dole as “an American giant” and “a man of extraordinary courage”.

The former congressman, who represented Kansas constituents for 36 years, was first elected to the US House of Representatives in 1960, where he supported both the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act a year later.

Sign up to our newsletters here.