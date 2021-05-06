Footage showing a crash during an alleged drag race between a group of police officers in a suburban area in Washington, DC, has been released.

Four officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were reportedly involved in the crash that took place last month, damaging a nearby home.

The video first came to light during a press conference, where the acting police chief said that one of the cops involved had been fired.

The crash led to the four officers being taken to hospital with non-serious injuries. They violated the area’s 25 miles per hour speed limit, hitting at least 60 miles per hour, according to the reporting from Fox 5.