Lancashire police find body in search for woman who vanished during 10-minute walk

Lancashire police found a body in the search for a woman who went missing after going out for a 10-minute walk.

Rachel Jackson, 38, was last seen in the Wadham Road area of Avenham, Preston on Friday, 31 March after spending the evening with friends.

The woman told them she needed to go out for air for 10 minutes, but her friends decided to call the police after she didn’t return.

The body, found in a nearby park, is yet to be formally identified but police believe it is Rachel Jackson.

