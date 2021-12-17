Bodycam shows police tackle mobile phone thief to the ground

The New York Police Department have released footage of officers tackling a thief to the ground in the subway.

Footage filmed on December 6, captures transit police chasing the suspect through subway barriers after he snatched a women's phone.

Officers tackled the suspect to the ground on the stairs as he tried to flee the scene.

As New Yorkers return to the city's transport systems, thefts have surged with November statistics showing transit crime has more than doubled compared to the same time last year.

