President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is accused of crimes against humanity for his hand in the decimation of the Amazon Rainforest.

AllRise, a non-profit organization specializing in environmental law, has filed the official complaint at the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

The complaint alleges that Bolsonaro's destruction of the Amazon is directly linked to decreasing quality of life and death in the region.

This complaint is the first to highlight the link between deforestation and global quality of life.

Deforestation rates in the Amazon have increased as much as 88% since January 2019.

