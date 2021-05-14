Queues have formed outside mobile vaccine centres in Bolton, as the town deals with a rise in coronavirus cases caused by variant B1.617.2, which was first detected in India. The town currently has one of the highest rates of B1.617.2 in England, as well as the second highest infection rate in the country, with 152 infections per 100,000 people in the week up to 7 May. Downing Street have said that there are no plans to reintroduce regional restrictions, but did not rule out localised action on vaccinations to manage the spread of the virus.