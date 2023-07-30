Chaos in streets after bomb kills 40 at Pakistan political rally

Several people have died after a bomb exploded at a rally in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday, 30 July.

Initial reports suggested at least 40 people had been killed in the blast in Bajur district, which is on the border of Afghanistan.

More than 100 were injured and the death toll is expected to rise, officials said.

Attendees at the rally were there to support a hardline cleric and political leader on the outskirts of Khar, the capital of Bajur.

Many of the wounded were taken to the city’s main hospital, with some of the injuries described as critical.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.