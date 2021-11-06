Hundreds of anti-establishment protesters have clashed with police in Parliament Square in central London on Bonfire Night.

Protesters wearing Guy Fawkes-style masks gathered at nearby Trafalgar Square, where an effigy of Prime Minister Boris Johnson was burned.

The annual protest on Bonfire Night was against Government corruption, lockdown restrictions, and inequality and homelessness.

Met Police confirmed they had been “dangerously lighting fireworks and rockets”, some of which “struck people or exploded near to the crowd”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here