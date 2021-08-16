Footage shows a republican bonfire lit in Northern Ireland’s Derry on Sunday, which caused outrage after a sign bearing the name of murdered Catholic police officer Ronan Kerr was burned.

The pyre also featured the name of Simon Byrne, the chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and the national flags of the UK, Northern Ireland, the US and Israel.

Police are reviewing evidence after the torching of the material, which has also drawn strong criticism from politicians.

Bonfires on 15 August mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland.