Three-hour-long queue for booster jabs stretch across Westminster Bridge

Lengthy queues spilling down roads have formed today as people race to get their booster shots.

Today (Monday) marks the first day adults aged 30 to 39 in England can officially book the jab, but scores reported the NHS website repeatedly crashed as they tried to arrange for their booster.

A queue that had formed outside St Thomas’ Hospital in central London is seen snaking down several streets and reaching Westminster Bridge.

Those standing near the front say they’ve been waiting around two hours while one man claims he had been waiting for some six hours.

