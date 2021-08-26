Boris Johnson, the prime minister, has said the UK will “do everything we can” to evacuate more people out of Afghanistan before the end of August, after armed forces minister James Heappey warned that the threat of a terrorist attack at Kabul airport was “credible and imminent”.

Speaking to BBC News, Mr Johnson stressed that “this is just the first phase” of evacuations, adding that the government hopes to “continue to be able to say to people, ‘you can come out’” after America’s deadline to withdraw troops from the country by 31 August.