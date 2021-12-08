Boris Johnson denies intervening in evacuation of animals from Afghanistan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied intervening in the evacuation of animals from Afghanistan at the time the country was falling back into the hands of the Taliban .

Johnson dismissed it as “complete nonsense” and hailed the evacuation as “one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more”.

This is despite animal charity Nowzad, set up by former Royal Marine Pen Farthing, suggesting that the PM personally intervened in the matter after being encouraged to do so by his wife Carrie Symonds.