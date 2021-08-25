Boris Johnson says Afghanistan evacuations will continue 'until the last moment'

Prime Minister Boris Jonhson has promised that evacuations in Afghanistan will go up “right up until the last moment” as the UK seeks to get people out of the country before the 31 August deadline.

Speaking after the G7 summit in which Johnson and other leaders failed to convince Biden to extend the US troops stay in the country, Johnson said the UK was still “confident” it could get thousands of more eligible people out – but said that there were still public order issues around the airport in Kabul.