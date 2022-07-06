Alastair Campbell clashed with Kay Burley after the Sky News presenter described Boris Johnson as the “most successful” prime minister since the turn of the century.

Tony Blair’s former director of communications also suggested Mr Johnson is “a liar, a crook and a charlatan”.

“This guy is the worst prime minister this country has ever had,” Mr Campbell said.

“Honestly Kay, the guy is a liar, a crook, a charlatan. You know that, I know that, everybody in the country knows that.”

