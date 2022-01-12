Labour MP says Boris Johnson ‘completely destroyed’ Allegra Stratton’s career

Labour MP Chris Bryant has accused Boris Johnson of "completely destroying" Allegra Stratton’s career as he urged the prime minister to resign after admitting he attended a lockdown-breaking party at No 10.

Stratton, the former Downing Street press secretary, was forced to step down for joking about a Christmas party that took place during a mock press conference in December 2020.

"He's already managed to completely destroy Allegra Stratton's career," Bryant began.

"Would it not be absolutely despicable, if, in the search of a scapegoat, some junior member of staff ends up losing their job, but he kept his?"

