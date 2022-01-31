Tory MP says Boris Johnson ‘no longer enjoys my support’ as he calls on PM to resign

Tory MP Andrew Mitchell has told Boris Johnson that he “no longer enjoys my support”, urging the prime minister to resign.

The former minister was speaking in a packed House of Commons after Mr Johnson addressed MPs over Sue Gray’s partygate report, offering an apology.

“When he kindly invited me to see him ten days ago, I told him he should think very carefully about what was now in the best interests of our country and of the Conservative Party,” Mr Mitchell said.

“And I have to tell him, he no longer enjoys my support.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.