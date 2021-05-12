Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that an independent public inquiry with full statutory powers into the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis will begin in 2022.

The prime minister made the announcement after months of calls from the public and MPs into a full and proper inquiry.

Johnson said the state had an “obligation to examine its actions as rigorously and as candidly as possible”, but some will say the PM is delaying the hearings unnecessarily.

He added that the process will “place the state’s actions under the microscope.”