Boris Johnson apologises for No 10 staff joking about lockdown Christmas party

Boris Johnson has apologised for the “offence” caused by a leaked video showing No 10 staff laughing about an alleged Christmas party last December.

The prime minister added that he shares the anger of the public after seeing the footage, but doubled down on the claim that no gathering was held.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country and I apologise for the impression that it gives,” Johnson said.

“I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken.”

