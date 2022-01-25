Conservative minister Conor Burns has defended Boris Johnson over an alleged No 10 birthday party, suggesting the gathering was not "premeditated" or "organised".

The prime minister is under fire for attending the party on the afternoon of 19 June 2020, when the UK was in lockdown.

Burns, the minister of state for Northern Ireland, has suggested Johnson had no idea about the event and believes he was "ambushed by cake".

His claims were then slammed as "farcical" by Channel 4's Cathy Newman who criticised Tory MPs for "scurrying around" to defend the PM.

