Boris Johnson attended birthday party during lockdown, No 10 admits

Boris Johnson attended a birthday party during the first lockdown in 2020 despite the rules forbidding indoor social gatherings at the time.

The prime minister's wife, Carrie Johnson, is alleged to have helped organise a surprise get-together for Mr Johnson's 56th birthday on the afternoon of 19 June.

Up to 30 people from the PM's interior are thought to have attended the event in the Cabinet Room.

Interior designer, Lulu Lytle, who was not a member of No 10 staff, is also thought to have attended the gathering according to ITV.

