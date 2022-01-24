Boris Johnson Partygate: When will Sue Gray's report be released?

Downing Street has admitted a birthday event was thrown for Boris Johnson in No 10 during the first coronavirus lockdown.

This revelation further strains the prime minister’s bid to cling to power ahead of the publication of an inquiry into claims of rule-breaking parties during periods where the country was under Covid-19 restrictions.

The report on which the Prime Minister’s future may depend is expected to be delivered later this week by Sue Gray. Here is a look at what the inquiry is all about.

