Boris Johnson boasts about ‘balanced and stable’ Covid restrictions amid Omicron surge

Boris Johnson has boasted about his government's decision to avoid tougher Covid restrictions as Omicron cases continue to soar.

Infection rates have reached record levels of more than 200,000 a day and schools were forced to close by staff absences this week, while a number of NHS trusts have declared critical incidents.

During PMQs on Wednesday, Mr Johnson called his approach "stable, balanced and proportionate", while also mocking the Labour Party over their calls for lockdown.

