Boris Johnson has insisted that no one in the Conservative party defended the booing of England players who took the knee before matches.

The prime minister was challenged by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Wednesday’s PMQs about his and home secretary Priti Patel’s refusal to condemn the jeering by some fans of the anti-racist gesture.

“Nobody defends booing of the England side,” Mr Johnson said.

It comes after England players were subjected to racist abuse following the side’s defeat to Italy in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final. Ms Patel has been accused of stoking "the fire" by England international Tyrone Mings.